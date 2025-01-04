Kuwait Crown Prince Thanks Officials, Departments That Gave Hand In Organizing Gulf Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Saturday addressed cables of gratitude to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, his Cabinet members and other senior officials on the conclusion of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) held between December 21 and January 4.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed deep gratitude to the Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chairperson of the Kuwaiti football Association Sheikh Hamad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
The cable was also addressed to the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi as well as other ministers and officials.
Moroever, he expressed deep thanks and appreciation to all ministries and government departments for organizing the championship, lauding the great interaction of the fans who created a joyful atmosphere during the matches. (end)
rk
MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109054979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.