Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025: Women, People From Rural Areas Express Gratitude To PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 at city's Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, which saw participation of many women and people from rural areas. All of them expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for various schemes initiated by his government, which in turn have proven to be a boon for them, particularly in rural areas.

After attending the first day of Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, many participants shared their personal stories and thanked PM Modi for empowering women and creating umpteen opportunities in rural regions. The festival celebrates the spirit of rural India and focuses on transforming villages into thriving centers of growth.

Speaking to IANS, several participants shared their experiences of how government initiatives have positively impacted their lives.

Meena from Kheri Jalab said,“First of all, I want to thank PM Modi for working towards development of women and empowering us. We are grateful for schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Self-Help Groups, Sukanya Yojana, and many more. We work in dairy farming. Women have gained the freedom to take decisions and work independently.”

Another woman from Hisar added,“I felt honored to meet PM Modi. I want to thank him for empowering women. We are now working in SHGs, producing dairy products. Since 2014, several schemes have been launched, which have proven crucial in development of women. Women are now engaging in business and earning a living.”

Gurmeet from Fatehgarh Sahib also expressed his appreciation, stating, "It was my first time meeting with PM Modi, and I felt really good. People in rural areas are benefitting greatly from various schemes."

Deepika from Mohali shared, "We are directly benefiting from PM Modi's schemes. Before the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, opening a bank account was difficult, but now with just an Aadhar Card, we can open an account easily. PM Modi is doing great work for women and everyone."

Sangeeta from Sikar said,“We make products from Bajra. Things have changed completely under PM Modi's leadership. Now, we have the freedom to do things on our own.”

Indira Reddy from Telangana described her experience,“Five years ago, we started beekeeping with no knowledge. Inspired by PM Modi, I ventured into it and now train over 1,000 people. We have received funding of over Rs 50 lakh, and we are benefiting from the schemes.”

Ram Chandra from Telangana added,“PM Modi's speech has motivated us. Under his leadership, people are directly benefiting from government schemes. Both PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about how we can develop India through the implementation of these schemes. They wanted us to know that if we truly wants our India to be developed then it is necessary to focus on rural developments."

PM Modi also addressed the inauguration and emphasised the importance of rural India and its potential for growth.

"Those of us connected to villages know their immense power. The village lives within those who reside there," he stated.

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, underway at Bharat Mandapam from Jan 5 to Jan 9 is themed "Building a Resilient Rural India for Viksit Bharat 2047" and carries the motto "Gaon Badhe, Toh Desh Badhe" (If the village progresses, the country progresses). Over next few days, it will showcase India's rich cultural heritage, promote sustainable agriculture and emphasise the importance of financial inclusion and women's empowerment in rural areas, with a special focus on the North-East.