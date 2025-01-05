US fires airstrikes on Yemen

(MENAFN) The United States has conducted on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, targeting what the Pentagon described as Houthi military facilities. The strikes, carried out by US ships and aircraft on Monday and Tuesday, followed an increase in on Yemen since the Houthis targeted Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea earlier this year. CENTCOM, responsible for US military operations in the Middle East, reported hitting Houthi command centers, weapons production plants, ammunition depots, a coastal radar site, and seven Houthi cruise missiles over the Red Sea.



The US and UK have been carrying out periodic raids against Houthi targets since October 2023, especially after the militants launched a ballistic missile at Israel earlier in December. This missile was aimed at Tel Aviv but was intercepted by Israel’s military. The Houthis, who control significant parts of Yemen, have vowed to continue military actions against Israel until the situation in Gaza improves, escalating their rhetoric in the wake of the conflict.

