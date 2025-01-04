Real Madrid Becomes First Team To Reach 5,000 Points In La Liga History
Spanish football giant real madrid has made history by becoming
the first team to reach 5,000 points in La Liga.
The milestone was achieved during a 2-1 victory over Valencia in
a postponed match from the 17th round of the league,
Azernews reprots.
The achievement comes after 94 seasons of competition, during
which the "Royal Club" has recorded 1,833 victories and scored an
impressive 6,526 goals.
Trailing behind Real Madrid in this historic race are their
arch-rivals Barcelona, with 4,887 points, and Atletico Madrid, with
4,018 points.
