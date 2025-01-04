Real Madrid Becomes First Team To Reach 5,000 Points In La Liga History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish giant has made history by becoming the first team to reach 5,000 points in La Liga.

The milestone was achieved during a 2-1 victory over Valencia in a postponed match from the 17th round of the league, Azernews reprots.

The achievement comes after 94 seasons of competition, during which the "Royal Club" has recorded 1,833 victories and scored an impressive 6,526 goals.

Trailing behind Real Madrid in this historic race are their arch-rivals Barcelona, with 4,887 points, and Atletico Madrid, with 4,018 points.