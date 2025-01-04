Russian Army Loses Another 1,510 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to January 4, 2025, amounted to about 794,760 people, including 1,510 invaders killed in the last day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, as of January 4, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 9,679 (+2) enemy tanks, 20,093 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 21,578 (+23) artillery systems, 1,257 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+1) helicopters, 21,356 (+107) operational and tactical drones, 3,006 (+3) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 32,843 (+73) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,675 (+0) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.
As Ukrinform reported, 138 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops on January 3.
