Thick Fog In Kashmir Valley Hits Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Flight operations at the Srinagar airport were hit on Saturday due to dense fog that engulfed parts of the Kashmir valley, officials said.
A thick layer of fog engulfed Kashmir, including Srinagar, in the morning, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Poor visibility due to the fog affected operations at the airport and all morning flights were delayed, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
The officials said,“Due poor visibility at Srinagar airport, no flight operations have taken place so far.”
All airlines have rescheduled their morning operations till the visibility improves.
Read Also
Dense Fog Engulfs Parts Of Kashmir, Hits Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport
Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir Brings Relief From Freezing Temperatures
This is the second consecutive day of fog affecting flight operations at Srinagar airport.
On Friday, morning flights were delayed while one was diverted due to low visibility. Operations resumed around noon after the visibility had improved.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04012025000215011059ID1109053948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.