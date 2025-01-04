DIU Soldiers Receive 66 More FPV Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received 66 more FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DIU .

“The GTP team handed over 66 FPV drones for the needs of the DIU's active operations units,” the statement said.

The benefactors raised the funds as part of the Ukrainian Games Festival 2024, an festival of Ukrainian games.

The DIU representative Yevhen Yerin thanked the agency for its assistance and assured that it would help to increase the effectiveness of the work.

