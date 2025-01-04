DIU Soldiers Receive 66 More FPV Drones
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received 66 more FPV drones.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DIU .
“The GTP media team handed over 66 FPV drones for the needs of the DIU's active operations units,” the statement said.
The benefactors raised the funds as part of the Ukrainian Games Festival 2024, an online festival of Ukrainian video games.
The DIU representative Yevhen Yerin thanked the agency for its assistance and assured that it would help to increase the effectiveness of the work.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the fighters of the Black Winter Group unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received 100 FPV drones purchased thanks to concerned citizens. The funds for the drones were raised thanks to the fans of musician Artem Pyvovarov.
