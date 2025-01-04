Meghan Markle Opts Out Of Filming Netflix Show At Home Chooses ₹42.8-Crore Estate For Netflic Cooking Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle has chosen a luxurious estate in Montecito, California, as the filming location for her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan. Despite promising viewers an“at-home” experience, the show was not filmed at the £11-million ( ₹117 crore) mansion she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet. Instead, it was shot at a nearby property just two miles away. Also Read
The filming took place at a $5-million ( ₹42.8 crore) estate owned by the influential Cipolla family, known for their philanthropy and high-profile status in Montecito, reported the Daily Mail. This gated property spans eight acres and features lush avocado trees, lemon groves and stunning views.
The 4,500-sqft house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and French doors that open to a scenic patio, lawn and breathtaking mountain views, the publication added. Also Read
The Cipolla family, both in their 70s, also owns a property portfolio worth $ 20 million ( ₹171.5 crore), including a successful physical therapy practice. The estate's elegant design and spacious setting made it an ideal location for Meghan's show.
In the eight-episode series, the Duchess of Sussex showcases her cooking and homemaking skills. A trailer posted on her Instagram account, also on Netflix's social media channels, revealed sneak peeks of her preparing British-inspired recipes like Eton mess and Victoria sponge, alongside baking, cocktail-making, flower arranging and party planning. Also Read
Using high-end kitchen equipment, including a £15,000 cooker, £600 pans, and £60 chopping boards, Meghan creates dishes and hosts friends across the estate's stunning garden, orchard, and interiors.
Why not her own home?
Although Meghan's residence is just a short distance away, the Cipolla estate offered a more expansive and picturesque setting for the show. The choice reflects the Duchess's commitment to creating a visually appealing and intimate atmosphere for viewers.
