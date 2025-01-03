Sashko Nasev, The Ambassador Of North Macedonia Embassy In China, Wins GFA International Excellence Contribution Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sashko Nasev, the ambassador of North Macedonia embassy in China

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sashko Nasev , ambassador of North Macedonia embassy in China, has won Global Fred Award for his outstanding contributions on international stages. Here are the reasons for his winning:

In the field of cultural dissemination and education, Sashko Nasev has made remarkable contributions. As a professor of culture at the Saint Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, with his profound knowledge in the field of historical philosophy, he has cultivated numerous students interested in cultural research through his teaching activities. He has provided professional talents for the cultural field, enhanced the overall level of cultural research in North Macedonia and related regions, and laid a solid talent foundation for the inheritance and development of culture. Meanwhile, he is engaged in the editing of cultural publications, carefully selecting and organizing a large number of valuable cultural contents, and spreading historical philosophy knowledge and cultural concepts through publications. These publications have not only had an impact within North Macedonia but also may have spread to other countries and regions, promoting people's understanding and awareness of North Macedonian culture and the broader world culture under different cultural backgrounds, and facilitating the international dissemination and exchange of culture.

In terms of promoting the cultural industry, as a producer, Sashko Nasev has participated in the production of cultural works, using media forms such as film and television to showcase the cultural characteristics, historical stories, and philosophical thoughts of North Macedonia and other countries. Through the wide dissemination of film and television works, it has attracted the attention of global audiences, built a more intuitive and attractive platform for cultural exchanges among different countries and regions, promoted the development of the cultural industry and the international dissemination of culture, enabling more people to appreciate the charm of different cultures through film and television works, and enhancing cultural understanding and integration among different countries.

In the aspect of cultural exchanges in the diplomatic field, Sashko Nasev has also played an important role. During his tenure as the Ambassador to Canada, he actively promoted cultural exchange activities between North Macedonia and Canada. He might have organized activities such as North Macedonian cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and academic seminars in Canada, presenting the rich cultural heritage and modern cultural achievements of North Macedonia to the Canadian people. At the same time, he also facilitated the dissemination of Canadian culture in North Macedonia, enhancing cultural mutual learning and friendship between the two peoples and making positive efforts for the development of bilateral cultural relations. After taking office in China, he has been committed to strengthening the cultural bond between North Macedonia and China, two ancient civilizations. He has actively promoted projects such as the China-North Macedonia Cultural Year, mutual visits of cultural and art groups, and exchanges on cultural heritage protection, facilitating in-depth cooperation between the two countries in the cultural field. Through these activities, the people of the two countries have gained a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's cultures, and also laid a good cultural foundation for the cooperation between the two countries in other fields, playing an important role in promoting the diverse development and exchange of world cultures.

