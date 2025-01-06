(MENAFN) The Ukrainian House in Kyiv held an impressive event called "Traditions of the Generous Evening", representing the history of historical customs and the character of Ukrainians. A Ukrinform journalist stated this.



In line with arrangers, since Ukrainian borscht was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2022, Ukraine is currently enduring the identification of Generous Evening traditions as part of this heritage.



"Imperialism cannot erase a state with historical roots, cultural markers, and identity," declared Marina Kobylynska, co-founder of the NGO Institute of Culture of Ukraine and the project's creator, standing with the nomination effort.



The arrangers stressed the significance of uniting Ukrainian artists through these difficult periods to make a glowing show full of special traditions, rituals, and music, guarantying that younger generations pursue to cherish Ukrainian customs. They stated that traditions only stay and last when moving from one generation to the next.



A section of the event's tickets was distributed to children from internally displaced families via the NGO Union of Large Families "Happy".



