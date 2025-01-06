2 Engines Of Crashed Jeju Air Jet Moved To Hangar For Investigation
South Korea's transport Ministry said Sunday that authorities
have moved two engines from the Jeju Air jet involved in a deadly
crash last weekend to a hangar for a full-scale investigation,
Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The Jeju Air plane, with 181 people onboard returning from
Bangkok, crashed while landing at Muan International Airport in the
southwestern county of Muan on Dec. 29, killing all but two
aboard.
One of the engines was transported to the hangar Friday, while
the other was moved the previous day, the transport ministry
said.
Authorities have also completed transcribing the two-hour audio
recorded in the cockpit voice recorder, which may provide more
clues about the cause of the accident.
The ministry said two aviation investigators plan to take the
flight data recorder to the U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board on Monday for analysis.
South Korea will also carry out a special investigation into 101
B737-800 planes, the same model of the crashed jet, currently
operated by six South Korean air carriers, through Friday.
