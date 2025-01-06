عربي


2 Engines Of Crashed Jeju Air Jet Moved To Hangar For Investigation

1/6/2025 12:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's transport Ministry said Sunday that authorities have moved two engines from the Jeju Air jet involved in a deadly crash last weekend to a hangar for a full-scale investigation, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The Jeju Air plane, with 181 people onboard returning from Bangkok, crashed while landing at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan on Dec. 29, killing all but two aboard.

One of the engines was transported to the hangar Friday, while the other was moved the previous day, the transport ministry said.

Authorities have also completed transcribing the two-hour audio recorded in the cockpit voice recorder, which may provide more clues about the cause of the accident.

The ministry said two aviation investigators plan to take the flight data recorder to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday for analysis.

South Korea will also carry out a special investigation into 101 B737-800 planes, the same model of the crashed jet, currently operated by six South Korean air carriers, through Friday.

AzerNews

