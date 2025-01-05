Grazing Land Destruction Worries Bamyan Cattle Owners

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Arbitrary cutting of forest trees and destruction of pastures have worried cattle owners in central Bamyan province who call on the to take immediate action against this phenomenon.

Abdul Sattar a resident of Qarghanato area in the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News the shortage of grazing land had led to the shortage of cattle and most cattle owners had sold their animals because of this problem.

He added:“Most people in Bamyan depend on and livestock, the consecutive droughts and lack of fodder for animals compelled most of the residents in Bamyan to abandon this profession.”

Ali Jan, another resident of the locality, emphasized that annually parts of the grazing land was being destroyed and bushes were eradicated from the pastures.

According to Ali Jan, most residents of the province use bushes and forests trees as fuel while some of them even transfer them from one area to other by vehicles, leading to complete deforestation of the areas.

He said if the deforestation and destruction of grazing land was not prevented, it would be impossible in future for residents of this province to keep animals.

Yousuf, another resident of Bamyan, blamed cultivation of rain-fed wheat a deliberate attempt to destruct pastures and forests.

He said:“The residents of this province have switched to the cultivation of rain-fed wheat on pastures, leaving no space for animals to graze.”

Experts believe the lack of a proper management of natural resources will leave disastrous consequences for the province.

University lecturer Qasem Frahmand warned the destruction of natural resources will leave disastrous consequences for the nature and some natural disasters will shrink natural resources which may lead to complete elimination of wild life.

He stressed the destruction of pastures will lead to the displacement of the residents.

He said:“About 85 percent of residents of this province rely on agriculture and keeping animals, if any of these two resources are eliminated, the residents will make a rush on the cities.”

He believes the immigration of suburban residents to cities will lead to the lack of management in natural resources and the increase of population in cities will boost crimes and air pollution.

He asked the government to intervene and stop destruction of natural resources especially the destruction of grazing land which will keep the residents of such suburban areas intact to their locations.

However local officials talk about necessary measures about the prevention of destruction of natural resources.

Mohammad Ibrahim Dadfar, National Environment Protection director, says measures have been taken to reduce pressure of residents on natural resources, save wild life and manage pastures.

“We have quarantined some areas at risk of destruction and cutting of forests and prevented people not to cut bushes for fire, instead we provided them with solar-ovens.

He referred to positive impacts of the use of solar energy, an accessible alternative to bush and fire wood. He added solar energy use would reduce pressure on natural resources too.

