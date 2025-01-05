عربي


King Condoles Saudi Crown Prince Over Passing Of Mother Of Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal

1/5/2025 11:23:38 PM

Amman, Jan.5 (Petra) his majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, expressing condolences over the passing of the mother of Prince Al Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Jordan News Agency

