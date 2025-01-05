King Condoles Saudi Crown Prince Over Passing Of Mother Of Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal

Amman, Jan.5 (Petra) King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Saudi Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime of Saudi Arabia, expressing condolences over the passing of the mother of Prince Al Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

