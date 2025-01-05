Jordan Congratulates Countries On Their Election As Non-Permanent Members Of The Security Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra) – The of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs extended its heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan, Somalia, the Hellenic Republic, Denmark, and Panama on their commencement of terms as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 period.The ministry's official spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, stated that the election of these countries reflects the international community's appreciation for their active roles and continued efforts to support global peace and security while promoting developmental and humanitarian programs worldwide.Qudah emphasized Jordan's full support for these nations in fulfilling their international responsibilities during their tenure on the Security Council, contributing to the achievement of international peace and security.He also expressed Jordan's gratitude to the Swiss Confederation, Japan, Mozambique, Ecuador, and Malta for their significant efforts during their past two-year terms on the council, commending their roles in enhancing global peace and security and addressing various international issues.