Yarbo To Showcase 'Major New Upgrades' To Its Yard Robot At CES

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Yarbo to showcase 'major new upgrades' to its outdoor robot at CES

January 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Yarbo , a company that specializes in outdoor automation, is planning to showcase its“cutting-edge” lineup of outdoor robotic solutions, including the latest versions of its Lawnmower, Blower, and Snow Blower modules equipped with the Smart Assist Module.

Yarbo says the new developments demonstrate that the company continues to“push the boundaries of convenience, technology, and performance in outdoor tools”.

After capturing significant buzz during its debut at CES last year, Yarbo says it is“excited” to return for its second showcase at this year's CES , which starts on the 7th of January.

Building on the excitement and feedback from 2024, Yarbo has rededicated itself to refining its products with a focus on enhanced functionality, cutting-edge design, and user-centric upgrades.

CES 2025 provides the perfect platform for Yarbo to unveil these innovations, underscoring its commitment to delivering best-in-class outdoor automation solutions.

Yarbo's Core and modules have gone through major upgrades and feature enhancements designed to make the painful outdoor tasks or blowing, cutting and clearing effortless and enjoyable, no matter the season. New upgrades include:

The Lawnmower, Blower, and Smart Assist Module now feature a sleeker and more functional design, reflecting Yarbo's dedication to aesthetics and practicality.

Yarbo introduces an innovative“follow me” mode that uses visual tracking technology to follow you wherever you go, ideal for covering large areas effortlessly.

With the ability to tow loads of up to 3,500 lbs, Yarbo is ideal for heavy-duty tasks such as hauling garden debris, moving equipment, or towing small trailers. It's more than just a tool-it's a powerful outdoor workhorse.

Yarbo's interchangeable antennas (short for summer and long for snowy winters) and easily switchable tracks make it perfectly adaptable for mowing, blowing, and snow-clearing, with track changes taking just five minutes.

The new Yarbo Data Center, powered by Halow technology, delivers a more stable and wide-ranging connection, elevating your connectivity experience.

These advancements help to solidify Yarbo's position as a leader and innovator in outdoor automation, offering robust solutions for year-round use.

Yarbo's booth (51562) can be found on the CES Show Floor at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D.