Nova Polymers Launches New Website To Reinforce Position As North America's Leading Provider Of 100% Braille And ADA-Compliant Signage Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new website is tailored to cater to the needs of architects, designers and sign fabricators, providing easy access to essential sections and resources required for specifying or creating 100% Braille/ADA-compliant signage. The website also prioritizes key content and organizes it for seamless accessibility based on the designer or fabricator's interest and requirements.

Emphasizing Nova's dedication to ADA compliance and inclusiveness, the new website showcases the company's innovative products, including the groundbreaking world's first clear photopolymer sign material, reinforcing its position as the ultimate authority in photopolymer braille and ADA-compliant signage. Additionally, the site highlights the diverse range of exterior and interior photopolymer substrates and the user-friendly sign-making system, reflecting Nova's commitment to ongoing innovation.

Visitors to the website will recognize its technology-focused approach, evident through key visuals commonly found on technology websites. Architects and designers can easily access ADA signage training, BIM objects for architectural enhancement, and design inspiration. Fabricators, on the other hand, can see how the Nova Polymer sign making system guarantees 100% Braille/ADA compliance, browse the product catalogue, or access the collection of SOP quality guidelines, manuals, troubleshooting guides, and SDS sheets. Moreover, those seeking a list certified polymers Braille/ADA sign fabricators utilizing Nova's premium materials can find this information under the Preferred Fabricators tab.

The launch of the new website signifies a significant stride in refining Nova Polymers' messaging and positioning the company as the ultimate resource for both braille and ADA-compliant wayfinding signage. With end-to-end solutions for sign manufacturing aimed at producing top-quality Architectural and Accessible Signage across North America, Nova Polymers continues to innovate and lead the industry.

