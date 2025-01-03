The Brookbush Institute Updates The Course 'Deep Longitudinal Subsystem'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- BrookbushInstitute MemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excerpt from the course: Deep Longitudinal SubsystemAdditional subsystem course: Anterior Oblique SubsystemRelated to: Myofascial SlingThe Deep Longitudinal Subsystem (DLS) is comprised of:- Thoracolumbar Fascia (Deep Posterior layer)- Erector Spinae- Rhomboids- Splenius Capitis and Splenius Cervicis- Sacrotuberous Ligament- Biceps Femoris- Adductor magnus- Piriformis- Obturator internus (and deep hip external rotators)- Head of Fibula- Fibularis LongusFUNCTION (BRIEF SUMMARY):- Concentric Function: Assists with propulsion from heel strike to push-off during gait, assists with lifting from a forward bent position, and is the prime mover of lumbar hyper-extension.- Isometric Function: Contributes to stabilization of the tibiofibular joints, hip joints, sacroiliac joints, and all segments of the spine.- Eccentric Function: Decelerates leg swing and impact during heel strike, eccentrically decelerates forward bending, and eccentrically decelerates ankle inversion.COMMON MALADAPTIVE BEHAVIOR- Over-activePRACTICAL APPLICATIONRELEASE (self-administered, vibration, or manual):- Erector Spinae- Rhomboids- Splenius Capitis and Splenius Cervicis- Biceps Femoris- Adductor magnus- Piriformis, Obturator internus (and deep rotators)- Fibularis LongusCORE EXERCISE- Avoid exercises that focus on strengthening the erector spinae, adductors, and/or hamstring strengthening.Integrated ExerciseAvoid straight-legged deadlifts and kettlebell windmills.WHY THIS IMPORTANT:The concepts and techniques described in this course may be particularly beneficial for neuromuscular re-education, coordination, motor pattern integration, whole-body strength, functional strength, and sports performance. Sports medicine professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, etc.) should consider adding these exercises to their repertoire to improve the outcomes of their integrated exercise programs, sports performance programs, and therapeutic (rehabilitation) interventions.

