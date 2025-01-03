Allies Against Slavery Launches Next Generation Of Lighthouse Data Platform And Insights To Combat Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our vision for the Lighthouse is to transform the fight against human trafficking by harnessing the power of data," said John Nehme, CEO of Allies. "Lighthouse Insights represents a significant leap forward in our mission to provide actionable intelligence to those on the front lines. By equipping law enforcement, service providers, and policymakers with the tools they need to identify and respond to trafficking more effectively, we are one step closer to a world where every victim can become a survivor, and every trafficker can be brought to justice."

Lighthouse leverages advanced data analytics to aggregate and analyze data, enabling better identification and prediction of human trafficking patterns. These insights improve policy and support higher rates of trafficker convictions. This invaluable resource supports law enforcement agencies, service providers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and policymakers in their efforts to eradicate human trafficking. Much like Bloomberg serves financial professionals, Lighthouse Insights aims to be the go-to resource for stakeholders needing reliable, comprehensive, and cutting-edge data to prevent exploitation, protect victims, and prosecute traffickers.

The newest data set and insights delivered through the Lighthouse platform includes information from Federal Human Trafficking cases, bringing crucial data to the fingertips of law enforcement, prosecutors, policymakers, and care providers. The insights enable people to:



Improve justice for victims,

Deliver comprehensive, evidence-based education for stakeholders,

Increase prosecutions and create more accountability for justice stakeholders, Illuminate and drive efforts to eradicate this human rights abuse.

Combined with Allies' pioneering solution, Lighthouse Screening, which helps healthcare professionals, service providers, law enforcement, and educators screen, identify, and prevent trafficking, Allies Against Slavery is on the path to building a new collaborative data ecosystem for the anti-trafficking movement. This marks the first phase in developing a national human trafficking database.

"As a survivor of child sex trafficking, I carry the story of what it's like to endure the unimaginable," said Rhonda Kuykendall, trafficking survivor and Allies board member. "But stories alone aren't enough to address the complexity of trafficking, and that's where data comes in. As a survivor, I can share the "what" of sex trafficking, but Allies Against Slavery uses data to explore the "who, when, where, and why" of trafficking. Data driven insights ensure that victims are identified, policymakers are educated, and communities are informed."

Nearly nine in ten individuals who were trafficked came in contact with an educator, service provider, medical professional, or law enforcement during their trafficking experience. Without the right data and tools, field professionals could continue to miss the chance to identify and help them. Estimates of the number of people being trafficked vary greatly, making it essential to quantify the challenge to propose and implement effective solutions.



The purpose of the Lighthouse platform is to empower those on the front lines of this fight with reliable information to navigate the complex landscape of human trafficking more effectively and ultimately free victims by ending trafficking in all forms. Lighthouse Insights is the result of a collaborative effort between leading experts in data science, human rights and law enforcement. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, the platform is uniquely positioned to drive impactful change.

The vision of a national database is one step closer with the newest version of the Lighthouse platform. The ability to collect and share data and insights is a critical step in the collective effort to combat human trafficking. By centralizing and analyzing data, more effective strategies can be developed to identify, prosecute and prevent trafficking.

About Allies Against Slavery

Allies Against Slavery harnesses data to illuminate and eradicate human trafficking through its innovative data platform and strategic partnerships. Since 2010, they have worked to dismantle silos, build networks, and shine a light on the vulnerabilities that lead to exploitation. Their pioneering software, Lighthouse, aggregates national and statewide data to help professionals, leaders, and policymakers identify victims, coordinate care, and understand trafficking trends. By leveraging data, Allies Against Slavery aims to drive impactful solutions, enhance survivor support, and accelerate the fight against human trafficking. Learn more about Allies Against Slavery here:





