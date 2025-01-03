Mindark PE AB - Metrics Of A Virtual World With Boundless Opportunities: Discover The World Of Entropia Universe
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entropia Universe, the groundbreaking MMORPG with an unparalleled blend of real and virtual economies, invites players to join its vibrant, ever-evolving virtual universe. With over two decades of history, Entropia Universe,
developed by MindArk PE AB
is more than just a game-it's a thriving real cash economy, a social hub, where friends for life are made, deals are struck and adventures realised. A space for boundless exploration and creativity. Here's what makes Entropia Universe truly extraordinary.
Unmatched Longevity and Engagement
22 Years Live : Setting the standard for durability and continuous innovation in the MMORPG space.
500 Million Monsters Hunted Annually : A testament to the commitment and activity of our player base.
Around $200 Million in Cash Value Looted from Monsters Annually : Highlighting the scale of our thriving economy.
Three Billion Virtual Items Crafted Annually : Reflecting a vibrant crafting and trading community.
30 Million mining claims discovered annually: Shows how rich the world is for Minerals and Enmatter.
$50 Million cash value acquired Annually from Mined resources:
The amount of value created through exploiting the resources in Entropia.
Over Two Million In-Game Hours Logged Annually : Demonstrating deep player engagement and long-term dedication.
A Global Community
Active Representation from 150 Countries : Bringing together a worldwide audience.
Over 60 Million Chat Messages and Private PMs Annually : Showcasing vibrant social interaction.
Economic Powerhouse
Six Virtual Companies Listed on the Entropia Exchange : With a combined market cap of $25.4 Million USD and $1.5 Million USD paid in annual dividends.
$242 Million USD in Player Cash Deposits since launch: The users show trust in the Entropia Universe Economy and Security.
$64 Million USD in Player Cash Withdrawals since launch : Proving that in-game success translates to real-world rewards.
1.5 Million Real Cash Nanotransactions Per hour : Demonstrating the robust and dynamic nature of our economy.
Around 200,000 current Listings in Auction and Player Shops Annually : Encouraging entrepreneurial gameplay.
Over $550 Million USD Gross Universe Product (GUP) : Emphasizing the massive scale of the virtual economy.
Customization and Ownership
30,000 Unique Virtual Items Available : Supporting diverse gameplay and customization options.
Land Tax Plots and Player-Owned Houses and Apartments : Offering tangible ownership opportunities in the virtual world.
Land Areas - Over 230 player owned persistent taxed land regions that utilizes the powerful event system
Land plots - Over 200 player owned plots to build their own houses and facilities
Player owned houses and apartments - 600
Player owned shops - Over 500 shops that are distributed all over the universe at the best locations
Other persistent ownership (stables etc) - 150 additional owned estates of other types such as stables, hangars etc.
Technological Excellence
Seamless Universe : No server sharding-players can interact with everyone, anywhere in the universe.
Big World : A sprawling, non-procedural landscape spanning 3776 square kilometers with playable Space spanning between the different planet areas of 6144 square kilometers
Graphics Engine Evolution : Transitioning from CryEngine 2 to Unreal Engine 5 for cutting-edge visuals and enhanced experiences.
AI Integration : Advanced AI NPCs creating dynamic and interactive gameplay experiences.
Record-Breaking Achievements
Guinness World Records : Featuring seven of the most expensive virtual gaming items ever sold.
Player Loyalty and Longevity
Player Loyalty: 60% of players play for more than five years.
