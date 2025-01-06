China Pledges To Build Shelter For Afghan Returnees

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Zhao Xing, China's ambassador to Kabul, has announced that Beijing is ready to assist in resettling Afghan returnees as the displacement crisis worsens and millions of refugees return from neighboring countries.

On Sunday, January 5, Zhao Xing expressed China's readiness to aid Afghan returnees during a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Administrative Deputy of the Taliban's Prime Minister's Office.

In the meeting, Zhao Xing stated that China is prepared to provide for Afghan returnees. Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the offer, but no further details were disclosed.

It is noteworthy that since the return of the Taliban to power, millions of Afghans have fled the country. Most sought refuge in neighboring nations, particularly Iran and Pakistan, where many now face mass deportations.

The mass expulsions have exacerbated Afghanistan's multi-faceted crisis. Reports indicate that many returnees, due to a lack of employment, housing, or safety, are compelled to attempt migration once again.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey has intensified the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. These deportations come at a time when the country is grappling with severe economic challenges, political instability, and widespread poverty. Many of the deportees are returning to a homeland with little to no infrastructure to support their resettlement, leaving them vulnerable to hunger, homelessness, and insecurity.

As the harsh winter grips Afghanistan, the situation for returnees becomes even more precarious. Families without proper shelter, heating, or access to essential resources face life-threatening conditions. The international community must urgently step up to provide humanitarian assistance and pressure host nations to ensure the humane treatment of Afghan refugees, safeguarding their basic rights and dignity during this critical time.

