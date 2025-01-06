North Korea Conducts Another Ballistic Missile Test

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) South Korean reported that North Korea has conducted yet another missile test. According to the South Korean military, at least one ballistic missile was fired early Monday morning, January 6, local time.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the missile, likely of medium range, was launched from an area near Pyongyang. However, they did not provide further details about the test.

Japan's of Defense also issued a statement confirming that the projectile fell outside its exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement published by Yonhap News Agency, mentioned that monitoring and readiness measures have been implemented to address any further launches.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Coast Guard has advised vessels in the area to avoid approaching any missile debris and to immediately contact authorities if fragments are found.

This marks the first missile test in 2025 directed toward South Korea.

The test coincides with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul, where he is holding discussions with his South Korean counterpart to address recent political tensions and counter North Korea's actions.

North Korea's missile test has further escalated tensions in the Korean Peninsula, raising concerns among neighboring countries. Such provocations undermine regional stability and pose challenges to ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the nuclear issue.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram