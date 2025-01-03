Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Ranbir-Deepika's Film Likely To Mint ₹3 Crore On Day 1 At Box Office

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the beloved Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movie, is set to re-release in theatres today i.e. on January 3. The is set to release across 140 Cinemas in 46 cities. Not just in India, the film is also set to re-release in the UK.

| Squid Game 3 release date: Fans catch off guard

The re-release of cult films has become a growing trend lately. Recently, movies like Tumbad, Karan Arjun, Rockstar, Laila Majnu, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, among others were re-released in theatres.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release opening day 1 collection

A report by Pinkvilla mentioned that the film sold approximately 25,000 tickets in advance booking. Speaking of its Day 1 collection, the film might earn ₹3 crore net on its opening day, indicating that the audience is still engaged and eager to see the movie on the big screen. Last year, when another Dharma movie Kal Ho Naa Ho' was re-released in theatres, it had minted ₹77 lakh, reports stated.

| Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: Social media reacts, all-time favourite What was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's opening collection when it first released in May 2013?

As per Sacnilk data, the film had earned a massive openeding of ₹19 crore. The blockbustor film which was made at a budget of ₹75 crore earned a massive ₹318.00 crore worldwide while in India, it earned ₹188.57 crore net.





| Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies to watch this weekend About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ' is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that has gained immense popularity since its original release. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is known for its memorable performances, engaging storyline, and chart-topping music inlcuding 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi' and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' still remain fan's favourite.

(With inputs from agencies)