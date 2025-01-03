Meta, H-E-B, Walmart Back Black Chamber's AI And Innovation Initiative During Black History Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (IBCC) will host its 7th Annual Business Week from February 10-13, 2025, at the Killeen Civic and Center. This year's event, themed "Reshaping the Future with AI & Innovation," will focus on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across industries, with a particular emphasis on empowering Black-owned businesses.

The event will feature a variety of workshops, presentations, and networking opportunities designed to educate attendees about the latest AI technologies and their applications in business. Key sessions include:

AI for Business Growth: Learn how to leverage AI tools for marketing, customer service, and operations.

AI and the Future of Work: Explore AI's impact on the workforce and the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy.

Ethical Considerations in AI: Discuss the responsible use of AI and its implications for society. Register today for these complimentary workshops.

The event is open to entrepreneurs, business leaders, students, and anyone interested in learning more about the role of AI in shaping the future.

"We believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we do business and create new opportunities for growth and innovation," says Ronnie Russell, President of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. "Our goal is to provide the Black community with the knowledge and resources they need to harness the power of AI and build a more equitable and prosperous future."

The IBCC is proud to partner with sponsors, including Meta, H-E-B, Walmart, and The Acts of Kindness, to make this event possible.

About the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce:

The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the growth and success of Black-owned businesses through advocacy, education, and networking. Learn more about IBCC.

