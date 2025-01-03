Sugar Alcohol Market CAGR To Be At 5.9% And $4,800.4 Million Industry Revenue By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global sugar alcohol size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.Growth in adoption of low-calorie and sugar-free food products, owing to rise in consumer consciousness is one of the crucial factors that drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market. In addition, rise in prevalence of health-related issues caused due to consumption of sugar has created demand for low- and reduced-calorie sweeteners.Request Sample Report:Rise in demand for health consciousness and low-calorie food & beverage products propel the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for sugar substitutes or alternatives due to consumer preferences shifting toward a healthier lifestyle is expected to drive growth of the global sugar alcohol market.Rise in consumption of nutraceuticals among consumers in the form of functional foods, dietary supplements, and functional beverages fuel the sugar alcohol market growth. This is attributed to the fact that polyols are used in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, owing to their coating, sweetening, emollient, bulking, anti-crystallizing, and stabilizing properties. Furthermore, sugar alcohols combine synergistically with other low-calorie sweeteners to provide a more balanced sweetness, which is comparable to sugars. Hence, owing to these unique properties, polyols are used in a number of food applications. However, high cost of production as compared to sugar is anticipated to hinder the growth of sugar alcohol market.Buy Now and Get Discount:By region, Europe was the prominent sugar alcohol market in 2019, with 38.9% of the market share. This was attributed to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of low-calorie food & beverages in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period and contribute to the growth of sugar alcohol market size.According to the sugar alcohol market analysis, the key players operating in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Freres SA, Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC ̧ Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, Associated British Foods plc (SPI Pharma) and DuPont.Connect to Analyst:Trending Reports:Global Sugar Free Mints MarketGlobal Sugar free cookies marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

