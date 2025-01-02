Lightwave Logic Director Frederick Leonberger To Retire From Board Of Directors And Transition To Company's Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG )

announced today that Dr. Frederick J. Leonberger will transition from the Company's Board of Directors to the Company's Advisory Board following his retirement from the Board on December 31, 2024. Dr. Leonberger's retirement marks the conclusion of a distinguished eight-year tenure on the Board.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Fred for his outstanding service and counsel to Lightwave Logic over the past eight years," said Ronald Bucci, Chairman of the Board. "We are deeply grateful for Fred's commitment to our future success and appreciate his willingness to advise the Company as a member of our Advisory Board. We wish Fred all the best in his retirement."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG ) is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

[email protected]

312-445-2870

