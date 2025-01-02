Iridium To Participate At 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM ) ("Iridium"), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications,

today announced that Company executives would participate at the 27th Annual Needham Growth on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A presentation from the conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at . The webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium®

is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in

McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit .