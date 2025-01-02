BOYD GAMING DONATES MORE THAN $200,000 IN 2024 'TREES OF HOPE' AND 'WREATHS OF HOPE' COMPETITIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD ) today announced that it donated more than $200,000 to non-profit organizations nationwide as part of its 17th annual "Wreaths and Trees of Hope" competition.

A total of 183 non-profits across 10 states participated in the 2024 holiday competition, with participants decorating wreaths or trees at 25 Boyd Gaming properties in the spirit of their organization's mission. Winners were decided through more than 100,000 votes cast by Boyd Gaming guests across the country.

Since Trees of Hope first began at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in 2007, the annual competition has expanded to 25 Boyd Gaming properties nationwide in Nevada, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Mississippi. Since the competition began, the Company has awarded nearly $2 million to nonprofit organizations across the country through Trees of Hope and Wreaths of Hope.

