Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2024 Earnings Webcast Schedule

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence (NYSE: CADE ) will release its fourth-quarter 2024 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, after the close of the markets. It will also hold its earnings webcast on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be a live coverage of management's call with analysts and can be found by visiting: . This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens. The conference call will also be available in archived format at the same web address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE ) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

