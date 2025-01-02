Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Row: Driver Was An Active-Duty Special Forces Operations Sergeant, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others, authorities have identified the driver killed in the crash.

According to the Associated Press news agency, the driver of the Tesla Cybertruck - Matthew Livelsberger - is an active-duty Special Forces operations sergeant who was on leave from Germany and in the United States.

Three US officials cited in an AP report said he was a 37-year-old Colorado resident and soldier serving in Germany with the 10th SFG.

Livelsberger reportedly spent time at the base, formerly known as Fort Bragg, a massive base in North Carolina which is home to the Army special forces command.

What we know so far:

On Wednesday, Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. It killed one person and injuring seven others. The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 am, a county spokesperson said in a statement. Several videos of the incident went viral by early Thursday.

Details state that Livelsberger reportedly rented the electric pickup truck in Colorado through an app called Turo and then drove it to Nevada.

At the time of the incident, his car was packed with firework-like mortars, camping fuel and canisters.

Meanwhile, after the incident on Wednesday, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited one of the many Colorado Springs addresses associated with Livelsberger.

The FBI has not ruled out the "terrorism angle" and is probing the explosion as a possible act of terror.

The Tesla explosion took place after a US Army veteran, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar , rammed a pickup truck into people celebrating New Year on New Orleans' famed French Quarter, leaving 15 people dead. He was shot to death by police.

