Hneifat Reviews Progress In National Afforestation Plan During 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 2 (Petra) - of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, , on Thursday checked on progress in implementing the national afforestation plan during last year 2024 and reviewed the key projects and implementation paths in 2025.In 2024, he said 1 million trees were planted in 7 newly-launched artificial forests nationwide, adding that efforts are underway to grow 1 million carob seedlings, as part of the action plan and establishment of a carob factory in northern Irbid governorate.Under the plan, he indicated 14 kilometers of the sideways of the desert highway were also afforested.The plan showed the ministry's nurseries produced 3 million seedlings during the past year, which are continuing the production process this year, with more than 3 million trees in total, he pointed out.Hneifat noted ways to sustain these afforestation drives and follow up on the Kingdom's forests that have been accomplished, committing to the action plan and the time factor.The minister also referred to a mechanism under study to find a way to number trees to facilitate follow up in the future, stressing the need to continue forest violation detection and intensify efforts with partners to protect Jordan's green wealth.