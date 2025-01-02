Granite Credit Union Kicks Off 90Th Anniversary And 2025 With Two New Branches

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two new branch locations opening on the same day to kick off a milestone year for Granite Credit Union

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union is kicking off its 90th anniversary by opening two branch locations on January 6th. The first branch is inside the Latino Mall in West Valley, Utah. This location is 2470 South Redwood Road, West Valley, Utah. The second location is 9383 South 700 East, Sandy, Utah. Both ribbon cuttings and grand opening celebrations will be announced later. The public is invited to meet the teams and explore the new branches.

“This is a historic moment for Granite Credit Union, as we not only celebrate our 90th anniversary but also do something we have never done before. We are opening two branches on the same day,” said Mark Young, president, and CEO of Granite Credit Union.“The simultaneous launch of these locations represents a major milestone in our growth journey and reaffirms our commitment to better serving our communities. As we expand into new areas, we remain focused on providing both new and existing members with the financial tools and exceptional experiences that have made us a trusted partner for nearly a century. We are excited to see the positive impact we can continue to have on our members and the communities we serve.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Branch Manager Kim Reyes described her team's anticipation for the move.“Our team is eager to welcome the West Valley community to our new branch; we're excited to provide a convenient location where members can receive personalized financial guidance and reach their financial dreams.”

Charlotte Toone, branch manager of the new Sandy location, shares a similar sentiment.“We are thrilled to bring Granite Credit Union's services to the Sandy area. Our team is ready to create an inclusive and innovative environment where members can manage their finances and feel supported every step of the way.”

Both locations feature a modern, open design that creates a welcoming and progressive space for members to easily conduct financial matters. Granite Credit Union offers a wide range of services, including cutting-edge checking accounts, insurance, investments, automobile loans, RV loans, and a full suite of mortgage options, such as real estate, commercial lending, and business accounts. The regular hours for the Sandy and West Valley branches are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, both branches are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with drive-up services available exclusively at the Sandy branch.

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 35,000 members and has just over $800 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen. Learn more at granite.org .

Media Contact:

