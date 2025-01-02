His Little Ones, Inc. Welcomes First Full-Time Executive Director Josh Parker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- His Little Ones, Inc. (HLO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to transforming the lives of orphans and vulnerable children in Romania and India, is proud to announce the appointment of Josh Parker as its first full-time Executive Director.Dr. Andrei Duta, HLO Founder and Chairman of the Board, describes Josh Parker as“the ultimate servant leader,” whose passion and dedication reflect HLO's mission of serving children in need.Apurva Duta, HLO Board Secretary, adds,“Josh and his wife Laura are the perfect partners to help lead His Little Ones into an exciting new chapter. They have hearts of service that are full of love for Jesus, and we are thrilled to have them on board."Transforming Lives Around the GlobeHLO's mission is to glorify God by changing the world one child at a time. With a focus on supporting orphans and vulnerable children, the organization's work currently spans Romania and India, with plans to expand ministry efforts to Kenya, Israel, and Mexico in the near future.The organization operates three core programs:1.) Medical Support for Children with Disabilities: HLO provides life-changing medical care, especially for children with disabilities. This program embodies the belief that we are changing the world for God's glory, one child at a time.2.) Adoption Support and Respite Camps: HLO offers resources and respite care for families who have chosen to adopt, providing encouragement and practical support as they open their hearts and homes to children in need. Reflecting its mission, HLO seeks to help those who help and empower those who often sacrificially adopt these precious orphans.3.) Vocational Training for Older Children: To prepare older children for independent and successful futures, HLO's vocational training program provides essential skills with the philosophy,“we are here to give a hand up, not a handout.”Looking AheadJosh Parker's leadership comes at a pivotal moment for HLO as it looks to expand its reach and impact globally. Under his direction, the organization will continue to strengthen its existing programs while reaching new communities in need.“Our vision is clear,” Mr. Parker stated.“We are committed to being the hands and feet of Jesus, serving children who are often forgotten or marginalized. My wife and I are deeply honored and grateful to join HLO and excited to see how God transforms the lives of these children and families.”Join Us in Changing the WorldHLO invites you to partner with us in this mission to change lives. Your generous donation can help provide medical care, support for adoptive families, and vocational training for orphans and vulnerable children.Visit to make a contribution online today. Donations can also be made by check, payable to His Little Ones, and mailed to: His Little Ones 2300 Scenic Dr. Unit 1603 Georgetown, TX 78627Together, we can change the world for God's glory one child at a time.For more information about His Little Ones, Inc. or to learn how you can get involved, please visit .About His Little Ones, Inc.Founded by Dr. Andrei Duta, His Little Ones is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of orphans and vulnerable children through Christ-centered programs. With a focus on Romania and India, HLO is committed to expanding its mission to other parts of the world, serving children through medical care, adoption support, and vocational training.

