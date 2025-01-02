Case Study: Industrial PFAS Wastewater Treatment

(MENAFN- 3BL) For municipalities and industries, addressing regulated PFAS is crucial for compliance, mitigating risks and restoring public trust in water sources. Regulations around PFAS are changing rapidly, though, and new requirements for wastewater discharge quality resulted in operational challenges for our client.

We installed mobile equipment and conducted on-site and lab testing for a full-scale solution. We used activated carbon, RO membranes and thermal technology. We designed the following treatment process:

Solids Removal → Hardness Removal → RO Concentration → Evaporation → Final PFAS treatment and discharge and reuse of treated water

The outcome was that 99%+ PFAS reduction, with an inlet wastewater treatment capacity of 220 gallons per minute.

Veolia is a global leader in PFAS treatment, with capabilities spanning conventional to cutting-edge technologies, from pre-treatment to polishing. We continuously pilot new, innovative solutions such as foam fractionation and novel adsorbents to ensure your operations comply with emerging PFAS regulations and treatment requirements. With decades of experience helping companies across a wide range of industries, our proven track record includes 20+ successful industrial water PFAS projects, with an additional 50+ projects currently in progress.

We meet the unique challenges of your market, delivering efficiencies, cost savings and sustainable practices. Whether achieving the highest purity standards for a microchip manufacturer or treating wastewater from a food processing plant, we develop targeted, compliant strategies tailored to your operations.

We offer scientifically proven PFAS solution for these and other markets:



Automotive

Chemical processing

Food and beverage

Microelectronics

Military operations

Oil refineries

Pharmaceutical

Power generation Pulp and paper

BeyondPFAS , our suite of end-to-end PFAS management solutions, is designed to support you at every step, from sampling and analysis to responsible disposal of contaminants. Our holistic approach involves initial site assessment and sampling, followed by implementing tailored treatment technologies based on your needs. We are committed to safely handling and disposing contaminates in line with EPA-recommended methods, including incineration, deep well injection and approved landfill.