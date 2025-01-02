Momcozy Unveils Dreamsync™ Sound Machine With Smart App Control

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The DreamSync Sound Machine was designed to help families thrive through better sleep.

Denver, CO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global leader in mother and baby care, is thrilled to introduce the DreamSyncTM Sound Machine , designed to help families thrive through better sleep.

Motherhood is a journey filled with love, discovery, and its share of challenges. At Momcozy, we're committed to making that journey as cozy as possible. To get there, we understand that a good night's sleep is essential. For babies, quality sleep fuels their development; for moms, it provides the much-needed rest to embrace the joys of parenthood with renewed energy.

That's why we're thrilled to unveil a sound machine with app, crafted to enhance sleep quality for babies and parents alike at every stage of growth.









From lullabies at naptime to white noise during overnight rest, the DreamSyncTM Sound Machine offers 34 soothing sounds and works around the clock to support your baby's well-being. But the DreamSyncTM Sound Machine isn't just about sound; it's about creating a serene, immersive environment tailored to your baby's senses.

With seven nature-inspired dynamic lights, including the exclusive Rainbow light mode, this sound machine with unique dynamic lights helps soothe even the fussiest of babies. The multi-color dimmable night light is also perfect for nighttime feedings and diaper changes, providing gentle illumination without disrupting sleep.

Parents can pair lights and sounds as "Time-to-Rest" or "Time-to-Rise" cues, teaching toddlers when it's time to wind down or start the day. Parents can enjoy seamless control through easy-access buttons or remotely via WiFi using the Momcozy app.

As your child grows, the baby sound machine evolves to meet their changing needs. It doubles as a wireless speaker with immersive high-fidelity sound, ideal for streaming music or bedtime stories for older kids, while the gentle Sunrise Alarm and tap-to-snooze feature ensure they wake up refreshed and ready to explore.

"At Momcozy, we know that a baby's good sleep is just as important for their growth as it is vital for a mom's well-being. The DreamSync Sound Machine was thoughtfully designed to make sleep time easier, so families can embrace the joys of parenthood to the fullest.” - Momcozy Brand Representative

For parents looking for a top-rated sound machine for babies or a sound machine for baby sleep aid, the DreamSyncTM delivers unmatched versatility and convenience. It is also a must have item on any registry and the perfect gift for expecting parents.

As part of our mission to support parents, Momcozy continues to innovate, expanding our product lineup to offer practical, thoughtful solutions for every stage of your family's journey.

The Momcozy DreamSyncTM Sound Machine is available now at and on the Momcozy Amazon flagship store.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

For media inquiries, please contact: ...





CONTACT: Anna Jiang Momcozy pr (at) momcozy.com