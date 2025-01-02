Beckett Reaches Contract Extension With Industry's Most Prominent Authentication Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Beckett Authentication ensures continued growth & prosperity for years to come

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beckett , The Hobby's premier grading and authentication company, announced the long-term contract extension of the industry's most prominent authentication team. These agreements with Steve Grad, Brian Sobrero, Zach Rullo, Charlie Price and Larry Studebaker mean that Beckett's customers will continue to benefit from nearly a century's worth of collective authentication experience for years to come.

"Together we've spent 100 years authenticating for every major company in our industry alongside every trusted auction house,'' said Brian Sobrero, Beckett's Senior Principal Authenticator. "Our customers trust us to authenticate their most valued items, and their passion is why we continue to expand our impact across the memorabilia industry.''

Said Steve Grad, Senior Principal Authenticator: "My commitment to providing exceptional expertise and upholding the highest standards remains unwavering as I look forward to supporting the vibrant community of collectors and ensuring the integrity of their prized possessions."

The Beckett Authentication team was a fixture in the authentication circuit during a record-setting 2024, providing its expertise to more than 125 separate events. This road-warrior approach equated to Beckett putting its sought-after stamp on more than 2 million pieces of The Hobby's most valuable artifacts. These items range from game-used gear and memorabilia from sports greats like Michael Jordan and Babe Ruth to pieces from entertainment superstars like Taylor Swift and The Beatles.

"Beckett is blessed to have the caliber of authenticators it has on its roster," said Kevin Isaacson, the company's CEO. "With these contract extensions, Beckett Authentication can guarantee the standards, criteria, and service our customers have come to expect from us at the top of our industry."

For more on Beckett Authentication , visit Beckett .

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most exceptional products and services for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in The Hobby. With over 40 years of experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is the world's premier alternative assets platform.

Contact:

Kellan Terry

[email protected]

SOURCE Beckett Collectibles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED