'HAZARD' Brings Hollywood Home To Appalachia

Hazard directed by Eddie Mensore

Still from the movie starring Alex Roe and Sosie Bacon

Still from the movie

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buckle up for a white-knuckle ride of gritty storytelling and raw emotion as the new Appalachian-set opens in theatres across the region on Friday, January 10th.This electrifying drama dives headfirst into the harsh realities of the region's opioid crisis, painting a visceral and unflinching portrait of a small Appalachian town spiraling out of control. British-born Alex Roe (Forever My Girl, Billy The Kid, Hot Summer Nights) stars as a desperate small-time drug dealer, pursued by his former high school friend, played by Dave Davis (The Walking Dead, Logan, The Vigil), who now spearheads a relentless local law enforcement effort to choke off the supply of deadly narcotics killing the small town they call home.Stars Alex Roe, Dave Davis, and the film's visionary director and screenwriter, Eddie Mensore, will be available for a limited number of interviews in West Virginia and Kentucky this week in advance of the film's opening. Mensore, a native of New Martinsville, WV, is known for his unique storytelling and deep connection to the region.Mensore's previous film, MINE 9, was a huge hit in local theaters, outperforming many Hollywood blockbusters in the region, including Avengers Endgame.The filmmakers and local recovery groups will appear at select screenings throughout Appalachia after the credits roll for a series of unfiltered, no-holds-barred Q&A sessions to discuss the film and the area's ongoing battle with addiction and its impacts.HAZARD's powerhouse lineup also includes star Sosie Bacon, daughter of Hollywood legends Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick (SMILE), Steven Ogg (Better Call Saul), and West Virginia native Kevin Sizemore (MINE 9).Rated R for its unflinching depictions of drug use and abuse, strong language, and some sexuality, HAZARD shines a light on a crisis that has claimed far too many lives.HAZARD releases January 10th and opening weekend tickets are available at most local theater websites. A complete list of theaters and ticket purchase links, the film's trailer, are available at .For media interview requests with the cast or director or more details, please contact:

Official Trailer of HAZARD

