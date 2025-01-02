LIFE ALIVE ORGANIC CAFE LAUNCHES PLANT POWER BOWL AND 30 DAY PLANT CHALLENGE IN COLLABORATION WITH DR. MEGAN ROSSI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The brand will partner with gut health expert Dr. Megan Rossi and release a limited-time dish

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Life Alive Organic Cafe is kicking off the New Year with an exciting collaboration––the 30-Day Plant Challenge––in partnership with internationally renowned gut health expert Dr. Megan Rossi. This initiative, inspired by one of the world's largest microbiome studies, is designed to encourage eating a colorful variety of whole plants to enrich gut health. The challenge goes beyond typical New Year's resolutions, offering participants a chance to explore the power of plant diversity while enjoying a new, limited-time dish on Life Alive's menu.Throughout January, Life Alive encourages guests to pick up the 30 Day Plant Tracker, at any of its 12 Boston-area locations. Participants will track the variety of whole plants they incorporate into their diet, with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds counting as one point each, and herbs and spices as 1⁄4 point. This tracker is designed to demonstrate not only the nutritional benefits of a plant-rich diet but also how easy it is to enjoy 30 different plants per week. For daily inspiration and educational resources, participants can follow @lifealivecafe on Instagram, where Life Alive will share trivia, tips, and updates throughout the month. Dr. Megan Rossi will also be taking over the brand's Instagram feed on Monday, January 13th and hosting a live Q&A at 3:00 PM EST, where she will bust myths and answer Life Alive guests' most pressing gut questions.The 30-Day Plant Challenge is rooted in the findings of the American Gut Project, one of the largest microbiome studies conducted globally. Research has shown that consuming at least 30 different plants each week can significantly improve gut health. Life Alive's partnership with Dr. Rossi aims to provide participants with the science behind the connection between plant diversity and a thriving gut microbiome, which impacts blood sugar regulation, digestion, immunity, mood, metabolism, and overall health.In addition to the challenge, Life Alive is introducing the exclusive Plant Power Bowl, a limited-time dish designed to make it easier than ever to reach the 30-plant goal. Available throughout January, the bowl is brimming with over 30 plants, including tandoori-spiced Koginut squash (grown from Row 7 Seeds), roasted Brussels sprouts, carrots, hot honey slaw, kale, broccoli, beets, shiitake and mushrooms, white bean and edamame salad, brown rice, quinoa, and topped with tahini, toasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds, and salsa verde. The Plant Power Bowl will be available at Life Alive cafes in the Boston area throughout the month.Dr. Megan Rossi, known as The Gut Health Doctor, is a registered dietitian and nutritionist with an award-winning PhD in gut health and is considered one of the world's foremost authorities on the microbiome. Her research was recognized for its contribution to science, receiving the Dean's Award for outstanding research, and she is deeply passionate about promoting gut health through nutrition. Her expertise and vision align seamlessly with Life Alive's mission to promote holistic wellness through accessible, plant-rich diets. Her deep passion for microbiome health and nutrition not only aligns with, but also enhances, Live Alive's mission to promote holistic well-being. Together, they share a commitment to empowering individuals through science-backed nutrition, fostering a healthier, more energized life.“I am excited to partner with Life Alive Organic Cafe on this initiative which promotes the power of plant diversity for gut health. I have dedicated my career to this cause - as a gut health scientist and practicing dietitian, and see the real-world impact of adding more gut-loving variety into your diet, for people across all ages,” said Dr. Megan Rossi.“The 30-Day Plant Challenge is the perfect opportunity to empower individuals to nourish their microbiomes in a simple, delicious, and science-backed way. By working together, we can make a real difference in how people approach food and well-being - encouraging them to embrace a vibrant, plant-rich diet that supports not just the gut, but other essential systems in the body through the gut's clever connections – from your skin to your immune and mental health, and more.”“At Life Alive, we've always been passionate about supporting people on their wellness journey,” said Bryan Timko, CEO of Life Alive.“Our partnership with Dr. Megan Rossi takes that commitment to a new level. The 30-Day Plant Challenge is not just about adding more plants to your plate-it's about empowering people to cultivate healthier (and more delicious) habits that allow them to live the lives they crave-filled with energy, optimism and feeling fully alive. Dr. Rossi's expertise and our shared vision of accessible, nutrient-dense food make this collaboration a perfect match to help individuals embrace the transformative power of plant diversity.”Participants and followers can find more information on the many benefits of consuming 30 plants a week on Life Alive's power of eating positive blog.For more information, visit LifeAlive , and follow Life Alive on Instagram @lifealivecafe.ABOUT LIFE ALIVE ORGANIC CAFESince 2004, Life Alive Organic Cafe has been a beacon for positive eating––serving vibrant, nutritious food in a welcoming and stress-free environment. As Life Alive celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, the mission remains steadfast: to explore and celebrate the profound connection between what we eat and how we feel. Each cafe offers a chef-driven menu of invigorating food prepared from scratch (from hearty warm grain bowls, salads, noodles and soups to cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and wellness lattes) and features an elevated design with eclectic art, cozy nooks, ample plugs, and complimentary Wi-Fi. With the new Somerville location in Union Square, Life Alive now operates twelve cafes in Massachusetts with plans to open their first cafe outside the Boston area in Washington, D.C. at the end of January, 2025. Eat positive. Live positive.

