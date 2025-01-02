Les Brown's The Motivation Manifesto Debuts, Featuring Transformative Insights From Investment Advisor Glenn B. Johnson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is thrilled to announce the release of his newest work, The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, highlighting the expertise of Glenn B. Johnson, and other co-authors.As an entrepreneur, mentor, and advisor, Johnson serves as president of the nonprofit Manumit United, Inc., dedicated to education, entrepreneurship, and personal and professional development. Also the founder of Jabez Financial, LLC, Johnson's experience spans financial strategy and mentoring, with his work featured in Forbes and Marquis Who's Who in America. Guided by faith and a commitment to purposeful growth, Johnson is passionate about empowering individuals to live with intention.In The Motivation Manifesto, set for release this fall, readers are offered insights from Brown and Johnson on the practical steps needed to unlock personal and professional potential. Johnson's contribution draws on his belief that each person has a unique purpose-to solve problems for others. His experience as a mentor in the areas of faith, family, fitness, and finances, coupled with his Winning at Life program, enriches the book's emphasis on building meaningful lives and embracing one's purpose.Les Brown's collaboration with Johnson brings depth to The Motivation Manifesto, making it a valuable resource for readers seeking actionable guidance on resilience, purpose, and personal fulfillment. Each chapter is crafted to inspire readers to break through barriers and harness their individual strengths, leading to a life driven by intention and self-empowerment.With this latest work, Brown and Johnson deliver an impactful message to those ready to make positive changes. The Motivation Manifesto serves as a roadmap to achieving success while embracing one's true purpose and making a difference in the world.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here.About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Glenn B. JohnsonEntrepreneur, Mentor, and Investment Advisor, Glenn B. Johnson is the president of Manumit United, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) created to provide a financial education in the areas of entrepreneurship and personal and professional development. He is also the founder of Jabez Financial, LLC - A Registered Investment Advisor. He's been published in Forbes and listed in Marquis Who's Who in America. Glenn attributes his success to his faith, hard work, and growth-oriented mindset.Glenn believes that everything was created to solve a problem; and that we were created with a divine assignment to solve problems for other people. It's his passion to mentor men and couples in the areas of faith, family, friends, fitness, and finances. Through his Winning at Life program, he aims to help others recognize their significance, embrace their purpose, and improve their quality of life.

Glenn B. Johnson

The Motivation Manifesto

