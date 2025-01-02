Reading Of Constitution Made Mandatory On Republic Day In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid an ongoing verbal duel between the ruling and opposition parties over alleged disrespect to the Constitution, the Maharashtra has made the reading of the Constitution's preamble in across the state on Republic Day, January 26, mandatory.

Announcing the decision after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, State School Education Dadaji Bhuse said that in addition to the regular Republic Day activities, the reading of the preamble would now be included in school celebrations.

“The schools organize various cultural programs every Republic Day. This year, the reading of the Constitution's preamble will also be a part of these events. All schools in the state will be instructed to follow this directive,” Bhuse stated.

In addition to this initiative, schools have been directed to organize at least eight competitions and events with a patriotic theme. These include a Prabhat Pheri (morning march) after flag hoisting, as well as elocution, poetry, dance, drawing, essay, and sports competitions, along with a themed exhibition.

“These programs are not new; they have been a part of Republic Day celebrations every year,” Bhuse clarified.

The announcement comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the BJP-led alliance is attempting to alter the Constitution. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP aimed to secure over 400 Lok Sabha seats to facilitate constitutional amendments. The BJP dismissed these claims, criticizing the Congress for its historical actions, such as the imposition of the Emergency and misuse of Article 356.

In the recently concluded Parliament session, opposition parties continued their critique, demanding a special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also accused opposition parties of undermining constitutional values.“These individuals are disappointed and lack faith in democratic institutions, including the Election Commission, Supreme Court, RBI, and CAG. Their behaviour shows they do not truly believe in the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” Fadnavis said.

The new directive aims to reinforce constitutional values among students while addressing growing political tensions regarding the sanctity of the Constitution.