Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA Approvals By Delveinsight

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy companies working in the market are Helixmith, Aptinyx, WinSanTor, Regenacy Pharmacuticals, Novaremed, Grünenthal, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report:

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The market for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) pain relief includes several approved treatments, such as antiseizure drugs, antidepressants, opioids, and non-opioid pain medications. Antiseizure drugs like **LYRICA** (Pfizer), **NUCYNTA** (Assertio Therapeutics, formerly Depomed), **CYMBALTA** (Eli Lilly), **EFFEXOR** (Pfizer), and **QUTENZA** (Averitas) are commonly used to alleviate pain, though they are often associated with undesirable side effects.

In 2023, peripheral diabetic neuropathy had the highest number of type-specific cases of diabetic neuropathy across the 7MM. The total number of prevalent cases of diabetic peripheral neuropathy in the 7MM was approximately 34 million, with the United States having the highest number of cases.

Among the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany reported the most cases of diabetic neuropathy, while Spain had the fewest. The United States accounted for nearly 50% of all treated cases in 2023, and this proportion is expected to increase by 2034.

Several emerging therapies are currently in late-stage clinical development, including **Engensis** (VM202), **MEDI7352**, and **VX-548**.

In December 2023, **Vertex Pharmaceuticals** announced positive results from its Phase II dose-ranging study of **suzetrigine** (formerly VX-548), an oral selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor, in patients with painful DPN. Treatment with VX-548 resulted in a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in pain, as measured by the **Numeric Pain Rating Scale** (NPRS). The drug was generally well tolerated at all tested doses. Vertex is now preparing to launch a Phase III pivotal trial for **suzetrigine** in DPN patients in the second half of 2024.

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Companies: Helixmith, Aptinyx, WinSanTor, Inc., Regenacy Pharmacuticals, Novaremed Ltd., Grünenthal GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies: QUTENZA (capsaicin), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate), Engensis (VM202), Suzetrigine (VX-548), and others

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market dynamics.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Overview

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) is a type of nerve damage caused by long-term high blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes. This condition results in numbness, loss of sensation, and sometimes pain in the feet, legs, or hands. It is the most common complication of diabetes, with about 60% to 70% of people with diabetes eventually developing peripheral neuropathy, although not everyone experiences pain. However, nerve damage is not inevitable, as studies show that individuals with diabetes can reduce their risk of developing DPN by maintaining blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible.

Diagnosing diabetic peripheral neuropathy typically involves a comprehensive physical examination to assess muscle strength, reflexes, and sensitivity. Additional tests such as filament testing, sensory assessments, nerve conduction studies, electromyography, and autonomic testing may also be conducted to evaluate nerve function and muscle response.

The diabetic peripheral neuropathy report offers a detailed overview of the disease's pathophysiology, diagnostic methods, and treatment strategies, along with a real-world patient journey that illustrates the progression from the first symptom through diagnosis to the full treatment process.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy by Severity

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies

QUTENZA (capsaicin), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate), Engensis (VM202), Suzetrigine (VX-548), and others

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Key Companies

Helixmith, Aptinyx, WinSanTor, Inc., Regenacy Pharmacuticals, Novaremed Ltd., Grünenthal GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and others

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

Treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathy focuses on effective diabetes management and alleviating symptoms. The first step in managing the condition is achieving glycemic control, which has been shown to reduce the risk of falls and foot ulcers. The three primary components of treatment are glycemic control, proper foot care, and pain management. Commonly prescribed medications for managing neuropathic pain include Gabapentin, Pregabalin, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), and opioids. Alternative options include antiseizure medications like carbamazepine or lamotrigine.

Patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy should work closely with their healthcare team to develop a personalized treatment plan. Since the effectiveness of therapy can vary from person to person, regular follow-up appointments are essential to monitor progress and adjust the treatment plan as needed. Ongoing diabetes management is also a key element of treating diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Notable companies, including Helixmith, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and AstraZeneca, are conducting clinical trials with their leading candidates to explore new treatments for diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Scope of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Companies: Helixmith, Aptinyx, WinSanTor, Inc., Regenacy Pharmacuticals, Novaremed Ltd., Grünenthal GmbH, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies: QUTENZA (capsaicin), TARLIGE (mirogabalin besylate), Engensis (VM202), Suzetrigine (VX-548), and others

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy current marketed and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy emerging therapies

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market drivers and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

4. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

9. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Appendix

18. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

