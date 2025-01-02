Dozens of Israeli demonstrators block major road in Tel Aviv to protest lack of hostage deal

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, dozens of Israelis, including activists and families of hostages, blocked a major road in Tel Aviv to protest Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the hostage situation in Gaza. The demonstrators accused Netanyahu of failing to secure an early agreement with Hamas to release the hostages, including several Israeli citizens held captive by the group. Their protest centered around the Ayalon Highway, where they demanded that the Israeli take swift and decisive action to negotiate a comprehensive deal to bring the hostages home.



As part of their demonstration, the protesters lit a large menorah and other fires to mark the final candle of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the victory of the Maccabean Revolt in 165 BC. The lighting of the menorah served as a symbol of their demand for a resolution to the ongoing crisis, with the protesters urging the government to take concrete steps toward securing the release of the hostages.



The families of the hostages also issued a statement condemning Netanyahu’s actions, accusing him of abandoning their loved ones by not prioritizing their release. “Our loved ones are enduring a living nightmare in Hamas captivity because Netanyahu is deciding to abandon them there,” the statement read. The families argued that instead of pushing for a comprehensive deal that could bring the captives back home, Netanyahu’s approach had continued to hinder progress in the negotiations.



Hamas has repeatedly expressed a willingness to negotiate a prisoner exchange deal, even agreeing to a proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden in May 2024. The statement from the hostage families emphasized that it was not miracles they needed, but "real actions" from their leadership to end the ongoing crisis. The protest highlighted the growing frustration with the government's failure to act swiftly in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.



