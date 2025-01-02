Kabul's Air Pollution: Government Failure And Public Apathy-With Images

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) High Air Pollution in Kabul

Kabul faces extremely high levels of air pollution for a variety of reasons. This pollution not only turns the city into an unbearable landscape of contamination, but it also leads to an increase in respiratory diseases and other problems. An examination of the factors contributing to air pollution in Kabul highlights the government's incompetence in addressing this crisis and the apathy of the people towards the issue.

A view of western Kabul in winter. (Photo/Omer ABRAR / AFP)

Harmful Heating Practices

Many families in Kabul use coal, wood, and even plastic and old tires to heat their homes during the winter. This practice releases particulate matter, toxic gases, and smoke into the air, exacerbating the pollution problem.

A view of western Kabul in winter. (Photo/Omer ABRAR / AFP)

Traffic and Vehicle Mismanagement

The increasing number of vehicles and the mismanagement of traffic by governments, which have largely ignored the air pollution issue in Kabul, especially old and inefficient cars that freely roam the city, contribute to the release of greenhouse gases and particulate matter. Heavy traffic in Kabul, which none of the previous governments have been able to manage over the past two decades, also worsens air pollution.

A view of western Kabul in winter. (Photo/Omer ABRAR / AFP)

Geographical Factors Contributing to Pollution

Kabul is situated in a complex geographical location that tends to trap pollutant particles. The city is nestled in a valley, and this geographic situation prevents the pollutants from dispersing. Additionally, weather conditions known as“temperature inversion” trap the pollution in the lower layers of the atmosphere, especially in geographical locations like Kabul.

A view of western Kabul in winter. (Photo/Omer ABRAR / AFP)

Industrial and Construction Activities

Although Kabul is not an industrial city, construction activities and the operation of factories, especially in the outskirts of the city, contribute to air pollution. These activities often disregard the necessary standards to prevent pollution, further deteriorating the city's air quality.

A view of western Kabul in winter. (Photo/Omer ABRAR / AFP)

Improper Waste Management

Improper waste collection and the accumulation of pollutants (garbage) are other significant factors contributing to the worsening air quality in Kabul. Piles of garbage on the streets and the inefficiency of Kabul's municipality have caused the release of additional pollutants, sometimes even deadly, into the city's air.

Lack of Green Spaces

The lack of parks and green spaces in Kabul has also contributed to the circulation of polluted air without any chance for purification. Air pollution in Kabul is a result of a combination of government incompetence, public irresponsibility, and the city's unique geographical conditions.

Consequences for Public Health

These factors together have made Kabul one of the most polluted cities in the world, with serious and sometimes fatal consequences for public health.

Government Responsibility and Public Cooperation

To tackle this crisis, the government must take responsibility for addressing air pollution, and the people must be mobilized to cooperate with the government. Initiatives such as proper waste management, regulation of vehicles, the use of non-polluting fuels, and the creation of more green spaces will help cleanse the city and improve the quality of life for its residents.

The Role of International Support

In addition, international support and expertise could play a crucial role in implementing sustainable solutions to mitigate air pollution in Kabul. A coordinated effort between the government, citizens, and global partners is essential to ensuring that Kabul's future is not defined by smog and health crises.

