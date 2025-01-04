HMC Concludes Landmark Level 1 Rehabilitation Research Symposium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Centre (HMC) has completed the Level 1 Rehabilitation Research Symposium as part of groundbreaking efforts to enhance Qatar's rehabilitation landscape and solidify its position as a global leader in rehabilitation research.

The event, spearheaded by Dr Hanadi al-Hamad, deputy chief of Rehabilitation, Long-Term and Geriatric Care, and Lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC, attracted more than 500 participants from over 20 countries. The symposium, offered as a free webinar open to participants across the globe, highlighted Qatar's growing influence in advancing rehabilitation practices worldwide.

The symposium was officially inaugurated by Dr Jassim Mohammed al-Suwaidi, chief of Scientific, Academic, and Faculty Affairs at HMC.

Al-Hamad emphasised the critical role of rehabilitation research in shaping future healthcare services in his keynote address titled 'Bridging Gaps in Rehabilitation Research at HMC through a Quality Improvement Approach'.

Al-Hamad also underscored the value of global collaboration and accessibility:“By offering this symposium as a free, online platform, we are not only empowering our professionals but opening doors for clinicians and researchers worldwide to share in Qatar's vision for transformative rehabilitation excellence.”

During the opening ceremony, al-Suwaidi said:“Rehabilitation research is pivotal to the evolution of healthcare systems worldwide. This symposium exemplifies Qatar's dedication to fostering a robust research culture, empowering professionals to drive innovation and deliver evidence-based, high-quality care.”

The symposium is a cornerstone of HMC's strategic rehabilitation 2030 initiative, reflecting Qatar's ambition to establish itself as a model for rehabilitation research and innovation.

The initiative is part of the QRI Strategy 2030 and aligns with the WHO Rehabilitation Competency Framework, reinforcing the importance of embedding research competencies within rehabilitation therapy professionals. The symposium directly addresses the growing need for rehabilitation services, with over 2.4 billion people worldwide requiring these services to improve health and quality of life, as highlighted by the WHO.

Structured as a three-tier programme, the symposium began with Level 1 (Basic Training), introducing essential rehabilitation research methodologies and quality improvement practices. Intermediate and advanced sessions were scheduled Saturday and another on January 11. The stepwise approach is designed to bridge knowledge gaps and foster mentorship, resource allocation, and innovation across the rehabilitation workforce.

Key symposium highlights included participation from over 20 countries, reinforcing Qatar's leadership in global rehabilitation innovation; 12 internationally recognised speakers presenting on quality improvement, evidence-based practices, and research integration;

A focus on embedding research into clinical practice, ensuring seamless translation of knowledge into patient care pathways; and alignment with Corporate Rehabilitation Therapies Four-Pillar Model of Rehabilitation, which interconnects research, education, service delivery, and governance to drive continuous improvement and quality.

The symposium also addresses critical challenges such as limited research training, time constraints, and mentorship deficiencies. By promoting cross-disciplinary collaboration and protecting dedicated research time, HMC aims to embed rehabilitation research within competency evaluations, fostering career growth and sustained engagement among therapy professionals.

As Qatar continues to lead the development of cutting-edge rehabilitation strategies, the symposium reflects the nation's unwavering commitment to shaping evidence-based, patient-centred care practices that resonate across the globe.

Building on the success of the Level 1 symposium, HMC is driving forward long-term initiatives to transform rehabilitation research and practice in Qatar and beyond. The upcoming Level 2 and Level 3 sessions will delve into advanced methodologies, focusing on ethical AI integration, machine learning applications, and digital health technologies to enhance patient outcomes.

Simultaneously, Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy is accelerating research growth through the Research Culture Improvement Programme, which began with the Rehab Research Survey and Rehabilitation Research Symposiums and will soon expand to include the Rehab Research Incubator and international collaborations with expert teams for mentorship.

A key milestone of the initiative is the expansion of Precision Rehabilitation, a pioneering project in Qatar, supported by over 15 international rehabilitation research resource persons. This project not only highlights Qatar's leadership in transformative rehabilitation efforts but also paves the way for groundbreaking advancements, further establishing the country as a global leader in developing and implementing Precision Rehabilitation and elevating patient-centred, innovative care on the world stage.

