IAF Plans Industry Outreach Event In Guwahati On Jan 15

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) In a bid to bolster India's defence capability and promote indigenous innovation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is organising an Outreach Event 25 (IOE25).

This initiative aims to strengthen industry engagement by identification of opportunities which exist in the defence landscape and utilise cutting- edge towards supporting India's strategic goal of becoming self-reliant, said a statement.

The event is planned over two days with the first phase hosted on January 13 and second phase planned onsite at Air Force Station Guwahati on January 15.

IOE25 will serve as a crucial platform for connecting defence industry partners, innovators and start-ups with the IAF, highlighting the need for innovation in defence and the government's fforts and vision towards building an Atmanirbhar defence ecosystem.

The key sessions during the online phase will include 'A Brief on Atmanirbharta Initiatives by IAF' by Directorate of Aerospace Design, IAF; 'A Brief on iDEX Schemes, Policies and Processes' by Defence Innovation Organization (DIO), MoD; 'Presentation on Quality Assurance and Certification Processes' by DGAQA; 'Presentation on Airworthiness Certification Process' by CEMILAC and 'An Introduction to Certification Requirements and Testing Processes for Airborne and Aviation Related Systems' by Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), lAF.

The second phase of IOE25 is planned at Air Force Station Guwahati on January 15, where direct engagement with the operators will allow industry representatives to understand operational requirements in a better manner and identify areas where they can contribute with innovative solutions.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, the 18th Brigs MNS work study conference was held under the aegis of Adjutant General and DGMS (Army) at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi on January 3-4.

The theme of the conference was“Capability Building & Competency in Nursing”. The conference was chaired by Maj Gen Ignatius Delos Flora, Addl DGMNS. Relevant issues and challenges about the administration of MNS officers were deliberated upon.

To mark the forthcoming Centenary Celebration of Military Nursing Service in the year 2025-2026, DGMS (Army) & Sr Col Comdt Lt Gen Sadhna S. Nair released the Logo and Slogan. The slogan for the Centenary Celebration is 'Honouring the past, Healing the present & Inspiring the Future'.

This conference has been held annually since 2006 to discuss relevant nursing issues having direct or indirect impact on comprehensive quality patient care. With globalization and growing complexity of scientific and technical advancement, MNS faces tremendous challenges to keep nursing practice relevant to the health care needs, training and Nursing administration.