Starting from Jan 1 disability in Ukraine to determine by assessment of daily operations

(MENAFN) From January 1, 2025, the status of disability in Ukraine will no more be specified by the Medical and Social Expert Commissions (МSЕC), but according to an evaluation of daily working, i.e., assessing the influence of wounds or sickness on daily actions.



The Ministry of of Ukraine has declared materials for both patients and doctors in relation to the recent system of evaluating every day actions, as stated by Ukrinform.



In line with the Ministry of Health, the system for evaluation and creating disability has been largely simplified. The extensive assessment will define the people needs of a person to assist rejoin them into active life with matching compensations, costs, benefits, and assistive devices.



The assessment will be implemented by specialist teams composed of practicing doctors at cluster and super-cluster hospitals. The chiefs of previous МSЕCs will not be permitted to be part of the specialist commissions.



