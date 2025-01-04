Tim Cook, CEO Of Apple To Donate $1 Million To Trump Inauguration Fund
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is donating $1 million towards United States President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, according to a report by Axios. This comes ahead of the billionaire's swearing-in on January 20.
Cook is not alone in this decision, last week donations from several high-profile names and executives poured in or were promised to the trump inauguration - including from Amazon, Open AI, and Toyota Motor (North America), it added.
This is a breaking story, more updates sre coming...
