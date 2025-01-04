J&K: Woman Member Of Cooperative Marketing Society Hails PM Modi For Turnaround In Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 4 (IANS) Simran, a member of the Sahara Jagriti Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing Society, highlighted the transformative impact of the NABARD scheme, while thanking Prime Narendra Modi for bringing a massive turnaround in her life.

Speaking to IANS, Simran said, "Around 1.5 lakh women are working with us in various fields, ranging from growing turmeric to packing it and making products... The has played a very crucial role in this. The women did not have enough resources, but through NABARD, they were provided funding under joint liability groups. With this funding, they were able to make these products. We thank Prime Minister Modi for providing such schemes..."

Under the government's NABARD scheme, around 1.5 lakh women are being provided an opportunity for employment through the Sahara Jagriti Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing Society.

"Around 1.5 lakh women are working in rural areas. From turmeric-based products such as turmeric jam, turmeric cubes, and other items, we have come a long way. Previously, we only knew turmeric as a powder used in the kitchen, but now we have introduced turmeric jam, turmeric cubes, and many other products. This initiative has provided excellent employment opportunities for women," she added.

The Union government encourages farmers to take up projects in select areas by subsidising a portion of the total project cost. All these projects aim at enhancing capital investment, sustained income flow and employment areas of national importance.

NABARD has been a proud channel partner of the Government in some of the schemes. Subsidy as and when received from the concerned Ministry is passed onto the financing banks.

NABARD is actively engaged in supporting tribal livelihoods through various promotional and skill development programmes.