Sri Lanka Holds Jewelry Exhibition To Promote Exports
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday inaugurated an international gem and jewelry exhibition.
The event aimed to create business opportunities for traders, exporters and industry professionals, with a goal of promoting gem and jewelry exports, according to a statement from the President's media Division.
Official data showed that Sri Lanka currently generates approximately 400 million dollars annually from its gem and jewelry sector.
MENAFN04012025000063011010ID1109054705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.