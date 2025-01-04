عربي


Sri Lanka Holds Jewelry Exhibition To Promote Exports

1/4/2025 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday inaugurated an international gem and jewelry exhibition.

The event aimed to create business opportunities for traders, exporters and industry professionals, with a goal of promoting gem and jewelry exports, according to a statement from the President's media Division.

Official data showed that Sri Lanka currently generates approximately 400 million dollars annually from its gem and jewelry sector.

