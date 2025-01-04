Haaland Doubles Up In Man City Stroll

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Erling scored twice as Manchester City pummelled West Ham 4-1 in the on Saturday while in-form Newcastle inflicted another painful defeat on Ange Postecoglou's struggling Tottenham.

Chelsea's recent woes continued with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, meaning they have taken just two points from four games over the festive period.

Defending champions City returned to winning ways at Leicester last week after a long lean spell and picked up three more points against Julen Lopetegui's West Ham at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's men took the lead in the 10th minute when Vladimir Coufal deflected Savinho's cross past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Savinho also had a hand in the second goal, shortly before half-time, beating his man twice before crossing to Haaland, who lost Max Kilman and headed home.

The same players combined for City's third in the 55th minute, before Phil Foden joined the party for their fourth. The home side were denied a clean sheet by Niclas Fuellkrug.

West Ham appeared to have turned the corner last month but they have now conceded nine goals in two games following a 5-0 mauling at home by Premier League leaders Liverpool.