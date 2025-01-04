Egyptian Aid Plane Lands In Damascus: Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cairo: An Egyptian aid plane touched down at Damascus airport on Saturday carrying Cairo's first humanitarian delivery since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last month, the Egyptian foreign said.

The civilian cargo plane loaded with 15 tonnes of supplies was part of "Egypt's commitment to supporting the brotherly Syrian people", according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The shipment, provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent, was handed over to its Syrian counterpart, and included tents, blankets, food and medical supplies, state-linked Al-Qahera News said.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia launched a humanitarian air bridge to Syria, delivering food, shelter and medical supplies, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Syria is reeling from 13 years of civil war and crippling Western sanctions targeting Assad's government, which was toppled in a rebel offensive last month.

The conflict has displaced millions and left the economy in ruins, with basic infrastructure struggling to function.

Egypt previously sent aid to Syria after a devastating February 2023 earthquake.